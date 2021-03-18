Centre May Order Probe Into Illegal Coal Trade, Coal India Subsidiaries: R.Bangla Impact

Following Republic Bangla's exposé of the illegal coal smuggling business in West Bengal which was also raised by the Prime Minister in his rally at Purulia on Thursday, the Ministry of Coal headed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi is set to order an internal investigation into the matter, sources said on Thursday. The Ministry of Coal is expected to involve all its subsidiaries in the probe to uncover the alleged corruption, sources added. The Central Ministry is also set to issue directions in the matter shortly as all Coal India subsidiaries are expected to go under the scanner.

Sources have also informed that the Ministry of Coal might seek the help of central investigating agencies in the probe. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already stepped into the matter as it arrested TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra on March 16, in connection with the alleged coal scam uncovered by Republic Bangla.

As per sources, the ED nabbed the absconding TMC leader's brother from New Delhi on Tuesday after which he was produced before the court which sent him to 6-days remand. The agency has alleged that his family received around Rs 31 crore as cut-money in the multi-crore-rupee coal smuggling case.

R. Bangla exposes Coal scam

Just days after its launch in Bengal, Republic Bangla exposed the rampant loot, stinging alleged coal mafia gang members. During the sting, an individual identified as Vipul emerged as one of the purported kingpins who was said to be running the business for top politicians.

Thereafter, Republic Bangla unearthed that Vipul is a middleman working for TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra, who has since been arrested by the ED. In a sting operation, when asked how he manages the business, Vipul said, "I don't manage it alone, others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems and file cases under sections 413,417,418 of the IPC, harass us but cannot do anything more."

Another mafia was caught saying, "After 2011, when the government changed, the illegal coal business moved from them to another mafia. From 2016 onwards, we saw a totally organized mafia operating. This was the time when 'Lala' (Arup Majhi) emerged as the king of coal. But Lala is not the only one, several big politicians are also involved in this. Those who we think are the members of the mafia are actually paid with just Rs. 700 for one ton of coal, but a pad of coal costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Politicians from both the ruling party and opposition are involved in this."