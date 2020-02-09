Centre Might Impose Antidumping Duty On Chemical Imports From 4 Countries

Government may impose anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making to guard domestic players from cheap shipments, reported PTI. The investigation in the case commenced after Gujrat Narmada Fertilisers and Chemicals ltd filed a complaint against it.
The commerce ministry’s investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of Toluene Di-Isocyanate from the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei and UAE.
DGTR in a notification said that on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry about the dumping of the product, it has initiated the investigations. It added that the authority hereby initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping.
According to the Directorate’s notification, the Gujrat based company has requested for anti-dumping duties on the import of the chemical which is used primarily for flexible foam applications including furniture bedding and carpet underlay, as well as packaging applications. In case the probe concludes that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic industry, the directorate would recommend anti-dumping duty.
DGTR initiated anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Flexible Slabstock Polyol originating in or exported from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 18.09.2019.— DGTR (@DGAD_GOI) September 20, 2019
Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organisation. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers.
(With inputs from PTI)