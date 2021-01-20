Centre Moots Putting Farm Law Implementation On Hold For 1.5 Yrs; Next Meeting On Jan 22

In a glimmer of hope for a possible end to the farmers' stir, the Centre proposed to stay the implementation of the farm laws for a period of one and a half years. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said that the Centre was ready to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to this effect apart from implementing the recommendations of a committee to be formed on MSP and the agrarian laws. During the 11th round of talks on Wednesday, the farmers' unions agreed to consider this proposal and promised to get back to the Union government with their response at 12 pm on January 22.

Speaking to the media after the end of the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the discussions were held in a cordial manner. He maintained that the Centre is ready to amend the laws even as the farm unions are insisting on repealing them. Moreover, Tomar exuded confidence that the talks might bear fruit during the next round of talks on Friday. Earlier, the Centre had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "All of you know that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the agrarian reform laws for a limited period. Both today and on earlier occasions, we told the farm unions that time is needed if we have to deliberate on the laws and the agitation. This time period can be of 6 months, 1 year, or one and a half year. The government is ready to stay the implementation of the laws for one to one and a half years. During this period, the representatives of farmers and the government can meet to eke out a solution that can be carried forward."

"I am happy that the farm unions took this proposal very seriously. They said that they will deliberate on this proposal at their end tomorrow and we will come for a meeting day after tomorrow at 12 pm. They will apprise us of their decision then. I feel that the talks are edging towards success. We can move towards a solution on the 22nd," he added.

Read: SC Slams 'branding People You Don't Want As Biased', Lobby's Aspersions On Farm Laws Panel

I feel that talks are progressing in the right direction and there is a possibility of finding a resolution on Jan 22: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar https://t.co/QqChrpXL9E — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Read: SC-appointed Committee Can't Resolve Crisis Over Farm Laws: SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: Rakesh Tikait Refuses To Talk To SC-panel On Farm Laws, Says 'We Never Went To Court'