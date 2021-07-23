Centre Moves Inland Vessels Bill In LS, Aims To Ensure Safe Trade Through Inland Waters

The government is now looking to form uniformity in the laws relating to inland waterways with the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021. Newly appointed Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha. The new bill has been put out in order to promote safe and economic transportation and trade through inland waters in the country.

New laws for trade and transport on inland waters in India

The Inland Vessels Bill No. 99 of 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. According to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Bill informed that the act will ensure the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevent pollution. The government is now looking at a unified application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation throughout the country.

A day after the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, a gazette notification was issued on Friday mentioning, "It (the Act) shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint. Provided that different dates may be appointed for bringing into force different provisions of this Act in different states or Union Territories, as it may deem fit by the Central government."

According to the Ministry, the bill ensures transparency and accountability of the administration of inland water transportation. The promised transparency is believed to strengthen procedures governing inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation and such other matters. The newly presented Bill will replace the Inland Vessels Act of 1917. The Bill will also provide a central database for recording the details of vessels and their crew on an electronic portal, thus improving visibility in the system.

The Ministry informed that one other key feature of the Bill is the setting up of unified law for the country. The Bill will enable a single law instead of separate rules framed by each state. According to the introduced Bill, the certificate of registration granted under the law will be deemed to be valid in all states and union territories. This will avoid a need to seek separate permissions from states. The Union Cabinet gave its nod to the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 in June this year. The then Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had informed that a total of 4,000 km inland waterways were operationalised, and the Bill would regulate the safety, security and registration of inland vessels.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: ANI