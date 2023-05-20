Centre Moves SC Seeking Review Of Order Which Placed 'services' Under Delhi Govt

The Centre has moved Supreme Court seeking a review of the Constitutional Bench judgement that had placed services under the control of the state government in the national capital. Hours after the promulgation of GNCTD Amendment Ordinance, 2023 which restores to Centre's power over “services”, the Centre has approached SC seeking a review of its verdict granting NCTD power over services except matters relating to land, public order and police.

On Friday, the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor locked horns over the Supreme Court verdict on services matters, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging a conspiracy to overturn the ruling and L-G VK Saxena accusing the AAP dispensation of disregarding rules and procedure. Amid the escalating row over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, Kejriwal and his ministers met the Lieutenant Governor separately on Friday evening.

SC gives NCTD control of services except law & order, land, police

On Thursday, Supreme Court pronounced a 'unanimous' judgement in the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) dispute case. In a massive relief for the AAP government, the apex court affirmed that the Delhi government has legislative and executive power over the regulation of 'Services,' however, it would not extend to the services which come under public order, police and land.

"Supreme Court holds that NCTD has legislative and executive power over "Services" under Entry 41, List 11. However, it would not extend to the services which come under public order, police and land. L-G shall be bound by the decision of NCTD over services apart from public order, police and land," SC said.

Centre vs Delhi Govt services row

The tussle was about whether the Delhi government have legislative and executive powers to regulate services within the National Capital Territory (NCT) and whether officers of various services including IAS, IPS, DANICS, and DANIPS, who had been appointed and allocated by the Centre to Delhi, comes under the administrative control of the government of Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sought a clear demarcation of its power over the regulation of services from the apex court. In January 2023, a bench of judges comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli reserved the order for further hearing.

Representing the Centre in the LG vs Delhi government case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that not only the Union Territory of Delhi is an extension of the Union but also that civil servants serving in Union Territories are working in connection with the affairs of the Union.

Earlier in 2018, the apex court unanimously ruled that the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the advice of the Council of Ministers in regard to matters in which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers. The top court in 2018 unanimously ruled that the L-G should act as per the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in respect of the matters over which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers.