Centre Mulls Four-day Work Week With Longer Shifts; Read Labour Ministry's New Proposal

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will soon come-up with four new labour codes. It has been reported that the government also proposed a 'four-day work week' while capping working hours to a limit of 48 hours per week. Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Monday said that this proposal is still under consideration as many trade unions have objected the current 12-hour shifts and 3 days paid leave format for its employees.

New Labour Codes

In an official statement to media, Chandra said, "See, there will be a maximum of 48 hours of work in a week. If someone works for 8 hours a day, then there will be 6 working days per week. If a company opts for 12-hour working per day for its employees, it means four-day working and three holidays". [Sic.] Chandra further added, discussions have been held with all concerned in this regard. He informed that the ministry would soon be in a position to implement the four new codes. These include salary/wage codes, codes on industrial relations, workplace safety, codes on health and workplace conditions (OSH) and social security codes.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Labour is preparing a new portal for registration and welfare of workers in the unorganised sector. According to officials, the portal is expected to be ready by June. Registration and other facilities for unorganised sector workers will also be provided on this portal. Also, registration of workers such as contract workers or 'platform' workers will be done free of cost. Reportedly, the Ministry of Labour and Employment may finalise the rules related to the four new labour codes this week. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned the establishment of such a web-portal during the speech while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha.

Highlights of the labour code

If an employee works for more than 8 hours a day or more than 48 hours in a week, then he will get double the amount of overtime pay than normal salary. In the new labour code manual, it is proposed to make the working hours of the employees up to 12 hours a day. Earlier, this period was 9 hours and it also included one hour rest. Additionally, under a subsection in the proposed Labour draft, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions also get key mentions. The government has noted that companies should be allowed to keep working hours for 12 hours in a day. A rule has also been set regarding the calculation of overtime. If an employee works anywhere between 15 to 30 minutes past the stipulated time, then it should be counted as full 30 minutes and they should be compensated accordingly.

