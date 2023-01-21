Centre Nominates Assam's Charaideo Maidam For UNESCO World Heritage Tag, CM Announces

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Centre has nominated the maidams of the Ahom Kingdom in Charaideo for the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. During a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, Sarma said that the historic tourist destination was chosen out of 52 sites up for the tag.

About the historic Charaideo

Located about 28 km from Sivasagar city, the maidams in Charaideo are also famously known as the 'Pyramids of Assam'. These maidams are comparable to the pyramids because they are actually burial grounds of kings and queens of the Ahom kingdom which was established by Chaolung Siu Ka pha in the year 1228. Charaideo is said to have served as the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. There are around 31 maidams belonging to the kings whereas the location has around 160 queen maidams.

The kingdom is said to have lasted around 600 years and the maidams preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Assam State Archaeology Department act as a significant time capsule. Unfortunately, the ASI and the state department only protect a few of the hundreds of maidams found from the Ahom Kingdom. Owing to a lack of care for the remaining, most of the unprotected maidams are getting damaged owing to natural causes and encroachment. Incidents of robbery have also been reported near the site.