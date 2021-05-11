Centre Notes Bodies Dumped In Ganga; Issues 5-point COVID & Compliance Order To States

Taking cognizance of the issue of decomposing dead bodies spotted floating in the Ganga river, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday, through the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), issued a 5-point compliance order to states which the river and its tributaries pass through. The Union Minister has directed the state administration to take necessary action and sought a report on the same within 14 days. This comes after 40-45 bloated and unidentified dead bodies were spotted floating in Bihar's Ganga on Monday while the same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Gazipur on Tuesday morning.

In a letter to state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) told authorities to cremate the unidentified dead bodies in accordance with COVID-safety protocol. The NMCG has highlighted that the dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga river, not only pollutes it, but is also unhygienic and increases the risk of spreading infections.

'Ensure strict vigilance along Ganga'

Through the letter, the Centre has issued stringent directions to state authorities to stop the dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and share 'standard practices' being followed for disposal of the unidentified bodies. The NCMG has assured to provide appropriate funding assistance if deemed necessary.

"Ensure strict vigilance along the length of river (Ganga) within the territorial jurisdiction of the district to prevent and check such future incidences of people dumping dead bodies in the river Ganga and its tributaries and any other activities hazardous for river Ganga and its tributaries and health and hygiene of the area," the NCMG letter reads.

We have taken serious note of the issue of dumping dead bodies in River Ganga and instituted measures for the prohibition of the same.



The Centre through the NMCG and district authorities will ensure all unidentified bodies are disposed as per the protocol.

Bloated bodies spotted floating in Ganga at UP and Bihar

Nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar on Tuesday. The bodies which were seen floating on the river's surface later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town, have been identified to be of COVID-19 patients. Commenting on the same, the Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The bloated and decomposing bodies which surfaced on Monday morning at the banks of the Ganga river have raised an alarm amongst the local citizens. While an exact count of the bodies is yet to be ascertained, it is expected to be anywhere between 40-45. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients.

A day after a similar horrific episode in Bihar, bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Tuesday morning. While nearly 40-45 dead bodies were found in Bihar, the number of bodies spotted in Uttar Pradesh today is yet to be ascertained. The spot in Uttar Pradesh is nearly 55 km away from Buxar.