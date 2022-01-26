Centre Notifies Drone Certification Scheme; Aims To Make India Drone Hub By 2030

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, the Centre on Wednesday notified the Drone Certification Scheme for developing an ecosystem that will enable simpler, faster and transparent type-certification of drones. By notifying the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, the Centre's goal is to make India the drone hub of the world by 2030.

In an official statement, the Government said, "Along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme and the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow."

In September 2021, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Indian drone industry will have a total turnover of up to ₹15,000 crore by 2026. Scindia further said that this will be possible because the government has given a major boost to the civil aviation sector with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced on Wednesday, and also due to the liberalised rules implemented last month. The Civil Aviation Ministry had also approved a PLI scheme for drones and their components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years.

New Drone Rules 2021

On August 25, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had released the new liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 which provides several benefits to various sectors of the Indian economy. The new drone rules replaced the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules (UAS Rules) which came into force on March 12, 2021. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had lauded the new rules and said that it will tremendously help start-ups and the youth working in this sector. The new rules will also open up new possibilities for innovation and business.

In a press release issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, several new features have been added to the UAS rules. Earlier in March 2021, the MoCA announced the UAS Rules 2021, however, due to its restrictive nature, the central government decided to repeal the rules and replace them with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021.

Image: Unsplash, PTI