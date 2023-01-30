Centre Objects To Teesta Setalvad's NGO Filing Plea Challenging Anti-conversion Laws

In a massive development in the challenge to anti-conversion laws in different states, the central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India objecting to the locus of Teesta Setalvad's NGO 'Citizens for Justice and Peace'.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in the affidavit, drafted by Advocate Rajat Nair, has highlighted the settled position of law that the background and credentials of the petitioner would be the most relevant consideration for a constitutional court to decide whether to entrust such a petitioner with a petition or not.

Underlining that the credentials of the CJP are in 'serious doubt', the affidavit read, "I state and submit that the petitioner herein purports to act in public interest in which it selectively takes up the public cause for the object and intent other than the public interest."

'Petitioner guilty of collecting huge funds'

The affidavit read, "The petitioner is guilty of collecting huge funds exploiting the agonies of riot-affected people for which criminal proceedings are going on against Ms Teesta Setalvad and other office bearers of the petitioner."

It added that "the petitioner deliberately undertakes, and consciously and surreptitiously espouses, divisive politics in an attempt to divide the society into religious and communal lines. Similar activities of the petitioner organisation are also found in other states. Presently this activity is going on in the State of Assam."

Through the affidavit, the top court has been requested not to hear the plea moved by CPJ-the lead matter in the batch of pleas challenging the anti-conversion laws enacted by States- Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

The NGO, represented by senior advocate CU Singh, has argued that these State laws amount to undue interference in a person's right of choice of faith and life partner. Singh said each State's law is used by the other as a "building block" to make a more "virulent" law for itself.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had earlier asked the petitioners to file petitions seeking to transfer their cases pending in the various High Courts to the Supreme Court for an authoritative ruling. The court agreed to hear all the petitions in the case on February 3.