'Centre Open To Talks': Tomar Urges Farmer Unions To End Their Stir Against 3 Farm Laws

On Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmer unions to end their protests against the three farm laws as the Central government is open to discussions. In September 2020, the three farm laws, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, were given assent by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

मैं सभी किसान यूनियन के लोगों को कहना चाहता हूँ कि उनको अपना आंदोलन समाप्त करना चाहिए।



भारत सरकार कानून के किसी भी प्रावधान पर बात करने के लिए भी तैयार है और उसका निराकरण करने के लिए भी तैयार है। pic.twitter.com/VUxrAh8MZl — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) June 26, 2021

Speaking to the media, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. So far, the government had held 11 rounds of talks with the farmer unions. I assure you that the Agriculture Reform Bills will help improve the lives of farmers".

The Minister added, "The Central government has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP."

He further said, "Majority of the country supports these laws. And if the farmers are not satisfied and have any objection against any provision of the laws, then the Centre is ready to hear them, discuss with them and resolve their issues.''

Union Minister is ready for talks with farmer unions

On June 25, Narendra Tomar had expressed his willingness to discuss the agrarian laws amid 7 months since the start of the farmers' protest. He said, "The Indian government has talked to the farmers 10-11 times. The talks have gone for more than 50 hours. We have tried to understand their problems. The farmers should frankly tell their issues with specific clauses. We are ready to examine and address these issues. We will definitely talk when there is a proposal from the farmers".

On June 18, the Minister had stated, "The Government of India is ready for talks with farmers. Except for repeal, if any farmers' union wants to talk on provisions of the Act even at midnight, Narendra Singh Tomar will welcome it". He had shared his statement over Twitter.

भारत सरकार नए कृषि कानूनों से संबंधित प्रावधानों पर किसी भी किसान संगठन से और कभी भी बात करने को तैयार है...

हम उनका स्वागत करते हैं... pic.twitter.com/gv1FF9zU8i — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) June 18, 2021

MSP and farmers protest

The country farmers have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and remove the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)