Centre Opens COVID-19 Vaccination For All Aged 18 & Above; Here's How You Can Register

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre on April 19 announced its decision to open the COVID vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 from May 1. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of review meetings with the medical fraternity and pharmaceutical manufacturers over the ever-worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country, and the ongoing vaccination drive earlier in the day.

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19



How to register?

The vaccine form will not be revealed to the beneficiary at the time of the appointment, as it was in the first process. Using the same mobile number, a beneficiary will self-register themselves and three others. Slots will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled for any time until 3 p.m. if space is available. In any state, the applicant can choose the vaccination centre, date, and time. A voter registered in Haryana, for example, can get vaccinated in Kerala. Mentioned below are the steps:

The first step is to navigate to the official website - cowin.gov.in and enter a mobile number when asked

After you have entered the mobile number, a one-time password will be sent to that number.

Enter the OTP that you received to validate.

Now you will have to enter four details -

The name on the ID of whichever document you choose to use as an ID that you will show at the time of vaccination

The ID number of the document (It can be Aadhaar)

Enter your age

Enter your gender

Mention if you have any pre-existing co-morbidity or had any illness recently

After you are done entering all this information, you will be asked to register.

Now once the registration process is complete, you will receive a message informing you about the same.

You will also have the option to register up to three more persons and you will have to repeat the same steps of entering the photo ID proof; ID proof number; name, age, and gender details.

India's vaccination program

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore health care workers. Its second phase of vaccination kicked off on March 1, with PM Modi taking the first shot. The second phase was dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The third phase of vaccination began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age, which has now been liberalized to include all above 18 years of age.

