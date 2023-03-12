Centre Opposes Plea Seeking Recognition Of Same-sex Marriage In Supreme Court

The Centre, in a counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, opposed the pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in the country. The Centre opined that same-sex relations could not be compared to the Indian family concept of a husband, a wife and children born out of the union.

In its 56-page affidavit, the Centre stated that marriage may be between two private individuals having a profound impact on their private lives, but it cannot be relegated to "merely a concept within the domain of privacy of an individual when the question of formalising their relationship and the legal consequences flowing therefrom is involved".

"Marriage, as an institution in law, has many statutory and other consequences under various legislative enactments. Therefore, any formal recognition of such human relationship, cannot be regarded as just a privacy issue between two adults," Centre said in its affidavit.

Centre opposes plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage

The Centre told the top court in its affidavit that the registration of marriage of same-sex persons results in violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions - such as ‘degrees of prohibited relationship’, ‘conditions of marriage’, ‘ceremonial and ritual requirements’ under personal laws governing the individuals.

"If marriage is to be solemnised and registered under any personal law; ‘requirements for registration’, if marriage is to be registered under the Special Marriage Act; ‘restitution of conjugal rights’; ‘judicial separation’, ‘divorce’; ‘conditions of divorce’; ‘alimony and maintenance pendente lite’, ‘permanent alimony and maintenance’; ‘expenses of marriage proceedings’; ‘disposal of property’, ‘adoption’, ‘guardianship’, etc will be affected, which is the exclusive domain of the Legislature," the affidavit read.

Notably, earlier on January 6, the SC transferred all petitions filed in the High Courts across the country seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages to itself. The apex court will begin its hearing on pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage on March 13.

It is pertinent to mention that though homosexuality is legal in India after the Supreme Court invalidated Section 377 of the IPC in 2018, same-sex marriage has not been recognised in the country yet.