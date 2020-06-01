Centre Withdraws Order To Delist 1,026 ‘imported’ Goods At Paramilitary Canteens

Just hours after delisting over a thousand foreign products, including chocolates, shirts, and gadgets from being sold at all central paramilitary force canteens across the country, the Centre on Monday withdrew the order and said a revised one would be issued soon. The revised order, likely to be issued by evening, will have a whole new list of products to be delisted.

An order issued earlier in the day had barred branded footwear and clothing, microwave ovens, chocolates and gadgets along with 1000-odd imported goods from use at CAPF canteens, also called Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. The canteens will be permitted to sell only swadeshi products from June 1, in keeping with earlier guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 13 declared that this nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from June 1 in a bid to give a fillip to domestic industries.

Goods categorised, push for Swadeshi

The KPKB has divided all products into three categories — Category 1 will indicate products that are ‘Purely Made in India’; Category 2 will mean ‘Raw Materials Imported but products manufactured or assembled in India; and Category 3 will refer to ‘Purely Imported Products’.

The KPKB will alow goods falling under Category 1 and Category 2 to be on its inventory and for sale through the canteens, whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed.

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars with effect from June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms,” the KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The KPKB canteens sell products to cater to almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh security personnel working for the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

(With inputs from agencies) (Photo: keralapoliceacademy.gov.in)

