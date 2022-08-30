Last Updated:

Centre Orders Telangana Govt To Clear Power Dues Owed To Andhra Pradesh Within 30 Days

Union Ministry of Power on Monday issued an order asking the Telangana government to pay the pending power dues of Rs 6756 crore to Andhra Pradesh in 30 days.

Telangana

In a major setback to the Telangana government, the Union Ministry of Power on Monday ordered the State Discoms to pay the pending dues of Rs 6,756.92 crore to Andhra Pradesh within 30 days in accordance with Section 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Ministry of Power said Telangana owes the Andhra Pradesh government Rs 3,441.78 crore as power supply dues and another Rs 3,315.14 crore as late payment surcharges.

The Ministry said the orders followed representations from Andhra Pradesh over the dues owed by Telangana for power purchases made between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017.

The Ministry of Power in its order said that Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) in its letter dated June 18, 2014, conveyed that during the meeting held on March 28, 2014, the Andhra Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) shall continue the supply of power according to the schedule in force as on June 2, 2014, 

In accordance with the decision taken, Andhra Pradesh Genco (APGenco) had supplied power to Telangana Discoms, post bifurcation from June 2, 2014, to June 10, 2017, under clause C.2 of Schedule XII of AP Reorganization Act (APRA).

The decision comes right after a high-level meeting held in Delhi between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

