Centre Planning To Establish ''world-class'' National Police University

The Centre is planning to establish a world-class National Police University for education and research in the domains of policing, law enforcement and related areas of internal security and public safety, Minister of State of Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy stated in the Lok Sabha today.The location of the university is yet to be decided, he added. The ministry also informed the Lok Sabha that the University will be funded by the Centre.

"In the first instance, the university would offer courses in Police Sciences, Cyber Forensics, Risk Management and Criminology," according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Centre has been making considerable efforts towards introducing reforms and modernisation of the police department and the university will be instrumental towards achieving these goals. "Central assistance will be provided to the state governments for weapons, equipments for Forensics, Information Technology, Communication, Training, etc.'' he added.

"For Modernisation of Police, Central Government allocates funds as support incentive to State Governments for implementation of Police reforms, under the scheme of 'Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police," the MHA said.

The ministry further stated that the three Himalayan states, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and eight North Eastern States including Sikkim would receive financial assistance on 90:10 Centre:State sharing basis and the remaining states would be eligible for financial assistance on 60:40 Centre:State sharing basis. There would also be specific projects in the North-East region.

Lt Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday lauded the sacrifices of J&K Police saying the force is doing a commendable job for peace. Murmu said that it was heartening to note that J&K police and the Indian Army were conducting all its recruitment process through a transparent recruitment process (TRP) and the education profile of the passing out recruit constables was also encouraging. He stressed that along with the law, knowledge on the IT sector should also be taken into consideration. He advised trainee cadets to serve the public with utmost devotion and dedication.

