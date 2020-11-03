Centre Preparing Healthcare Workers Through IGOT Platform, 13 Lakh Doctors, Nurses Trained

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it was training the next line of healthcare workers through an online platform, preparing lakhs of doctors, nurses and allied workers amid the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing a press brief, Union Health Ministry revealed that there were over 13 lakh healthcare workers on the Integrated Government Online Training Platform (iGOT), who had managed to complete 19 lakh digital courses through the initiative.

"The Central government created this iGOT platform during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic to train frontline healthcare workers in the management of coronavirus crisis. The appropriate training material is simultaneously available online. This digital content is available to unlimited learners," Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said.

"There are 13.60 lakh registered users on this platform who are doctors, nurses, allied healthcare workers or frontline healthcare workers. These persons completed more than 19 lakh digital courses through this programme. Out of these around 15 lakh persons received certification after this programme," he added.

The Health Secretary announced that the registrations on the platform were spread across the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Chandigarh, which had the highest numbers. A total of 196 training videos and 133 training documents had been created for digital courses based on 'Basics of COVID', 'Infection, prevention and control', 'handwashing, social distancing', 'spiritual practices for self-management' etc. There were also advanced courses related to clinical management, community surveillance, severe acute respiratory infection, ICU etc on the platform.

iGOT has been launched in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Union Health Ministry to train frontline healthcare workers. iGOT courses are being operationalised on the DISKHA platform and the training modules are currently available on desktop and mobiles. In the near future, the Ministry said that they will be made available on iGOT TV as well.

(With Agency Inputs)