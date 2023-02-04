Centre Prioritising Development Of Northeast: PM Modi Asserts Tourism Vital Part Of Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3 said that the Centre is prioritising the development of Northeast and Assam. He also stated that tourism has a massive role in the economy of the region. He added saying as per the Budget 2023, 50 tourist places will be developed in India.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, we are giving priority to the development of Northeast and Assam. Tourism plays a major role in the economy of this region. As proposed in Budget 2023, 50 tourism destinations across the country will be developed as wholesome tourism destinations."

Today, we are giving priority to the development of Northeast and Assam. Tourism plays a major role in the economy of this region. As proposed in Budget 2023, 50 tourism destinations across the country will be developed as wholesome tourism destinations: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Cpk9oPtDK4 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

PM Modi attends Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these statements while addressing the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for world peace which took place at Krishnaguru Sevashram in Barpeta, Assam through video conferencing.

Addressing Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace being held in Assam. https://t.co/mmUKF7KhvE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2023

Krishnaguru had started the ritual of one month of unbroken chanting and kirtan every 12 years for world peace, which began on January 6. The ashram made in Nasatra village in 1974 by Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar, the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

Ganga Vilas cruise to reach Assam soon

At the event, PM Modi also spoke about the Ganga Vilas cruise and said that it will soon be reaching Assam and the onboarded passengers were witnessing India's culture and learning from all the places that they are visiting. The Prime Minister was certain that the beauty and culture of Assam will be known throughout the world by the passengers.

PM Modi said, "The Ganga Vilas cruise will soon reach Assam. Its passengers are experiencing India's culture and learning about the destinations they are visiting. I am confident that the beauty & culture of Assam will be known in the world through the passengers on this cruise."

Promotion of tourism to be taken up in "mission mode" in Budget 2023

While presenting the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the promotion of tourism will be taken up on "mission mode" with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programs, and Public-Private partnerships.

The Finance Minister said, "Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of programs, and public-private partnerships."

FM Sitharaman added, "The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism."