Centre Prohibits Export Of Remdesivir & Its API Till COVID-19 Situation Improves In India

With several states complaining of shortage of Remdesivir injections - which is used in COVID-19 treatment, the Centre on Sunday, has banned the export of Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. Furthermore, all manufacturers have been instructed to display on their websites the status of the total production and supplied. Several states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh have written to the Centre regarding the same as India's daily COVID cases continue to peak over one lakh daily.

Govt bans export of Remdesivir

Additionally, Centre has taken the following steps to streamline Remdesivir supply:

All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug.

Drugs inspectors to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing

Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with the domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir.

Export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) prohibited till the COVID19 situation in the country improves: Government of India pic.twitter.com/KLENjzTNyn — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Welcoming the move, IMA president Dr. Jayalal said, "IMA wholly heartedly welcomes the step by the govt at the appropriate time. It is unfortunate that inspite of the learnings of the first wave, during the second wave the black market is flooded with Remdesivir. We have many positive reports regarding Remdesivir and this is going to be the nationalised protocol for people in the state. I request the government to enforce it very strictly and is imposed in the lower district level also."

Remdesivir shortage in Maharashtra

Being worst hit by COVID-19, Maharashtra is facing an acute shortage of Remdesivir vials. To counter black-marketing, Maharashtra's health services commissioner Ramaswami N requested that all district collectors in the state set up control rooms to streamline the supply of Remdesivir. Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has called up Sun Pharma's CEO to arrange for 10,000 injections in the city. The state has already set a price limit of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400 per vial for Remdesivir and cautioned against hoarding and black marketing.

Meanwhile on Friday, BJP Gujarat chief C R Paatil announced that BJP would give 5,000 vials of Remdesivir injections free-of-cost to needy patients from the Surat BJP office on a daily basis from Saturday, as per reports. Addressing media at Surat’s New Civil hospital. BJP has stated that it was only supplementing the distribution, while the state government has its own arrangement. On Saturday, CM Rupani claimed that it was best to ask C R Paatil 'how he procured the Remdesivir injections', while addressing media in Surat. Clarifying that the govt has made separate arrangements, he said that the BJP's distribution has no connection with the stocks set aside for Surat.