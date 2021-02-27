Centre Proposes Beef Ban & Cattle Slaughter Prohibition In Lakshadweep; Invites Comments

In a key development, the Union government has proposed a ban on cattle slaughter and selling and buying of beef products in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Members of the public can give suggestions on the 'Draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021' through registered post or email (dahd-lkdir@nic.in) till March 28. The President of India has the power to promulgate this Regulation as per Article 240 of the Constitution. According to the draft Regulation, a person violating certain provisions can be sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine extending to Rs.5 lakh.

Here are some of its provisions:

The slaughter of a cow, bull, bullock and the calf of a cow, whether male or female and if male, whether castrated or not.

The slaughter ban will not be applicable to any animal above the age of 15 years except a cow, bull or bullock.

No person shall transport any of the aforesaid animals within the Union Territory for the purpose of slaughter.

No person shall directly or indirectly sell, keep, store, transport, offer or expose for sell or buy beef or beef products in any form.

The competent authority has the power to enter and inspect any premises where it has a reason to believe that an offence under this Regulation has been committed.

All offences under this Regulation shall be cognizable and non-bailable.

No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall be instituted against any person for anything which is in good faith done under this Regulation.

Anti-cow slaughter legislation

As per the Constitution, the state Legislatures have the exclusive power to legislate on the preservation of cattle. Apart from Lakshadweep, only 6 other states and Union Territories- Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir do not have anti-cow slaughter laws at present. Interestingly, the slaughter of cow and other bovine animals was a non-bailable offence in J&K since 1862 according to Section 298-A of the Ranbir Penal Code. However, the cow slaughter ban was revoked in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 which resulted in the repeal of the RPC. Recently, the Karnataka Legislature cleared a bill providing for stricter punishments for slaughter of cattle.

