Centre Proposes Committee To Discuss Farm Laws, Ready To Stay Implementation For One Year

In a bid to end the impasse which has lasted for over a month, sources have stated that the Union Government has proposed to put off the three contentious farm laws for a year now, if needed, in the meeting between the Centre and the farmers' unions on Wednesday. While the three farm laws have been suspended by the Supreme Court for two months, the government has proposed to extend the stay to ensure a clause-wise discussion over the farm laws, as per sources. However, the proposal has been rejected by the agitating unions and remain stern on their demand of a complete repeal, sources added.

As per ANI, the Centre had suggested forming a committee inclusive of government representatives and farmers to discuss the three laws. In order for the committee to discuss the laws thoroughly, the Centre had also expressed its willingness to stay the implementation of the three laws in contention for a year. The three laws in contention are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The 10th round of meeting between the Centre led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the farmers' unions began at 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Farmers have been protesting against the three laws for nearly 56 days now at the borders of the national capital.

Agriculture Minister to farmer unions-Constitute committee with farmers & govt reps as members. Committee to discuss laws clause wise. While court has put farm laws in abeyance for 2months, if needed&consultations are on, govt can wait for a year for their implementation: Sources https://t.co/uPPtRtKhvi — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Farmers reject Centre's proposal

As the previous meeting ended inconclusively, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached.

Moreover, he revealed that the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre's request to form a smaller committee to air their grievances. While Tomar urged everyone to respect the Supreme Court's order, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait maintained that farmers will not appear before the committee constituted by the apex court. Expressing a willingness to continue the deliberations with the Union government, Tikait made it clear that there will be no compromise on the demand of repealing the farm laws and legalising MSP.

SC lays roadmap

On January 12, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff by staying the implementation of the farm laws. Moreover, it has not only ordered that the MSP system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. As per the order, the SC-constituted committee including agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat will solicit the views of farm unions and the Centre.

