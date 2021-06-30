Centre Provides Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella 'Y' Category Security Cover

The Union government has provided Krishna Ella, chairman of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech with a 'Y' category armed security, officials said on Tuesday. The 52-year-old is also the founder of the Hyderabad-based biotechnology company that is manufacturing Covaxin, one of the two vaccines approved by India for inoculation against COVID-19. The pharma giant is also engaged in drug discovery, drug development, manufacturing various other vaccines, bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.

Centre gives Krishna Ella 'Y' category security cover

According to the officials, the Bharat Biotech Chairman was provided with the security detail of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed commandos recently. They added that it was done considering his current profile of spearheading the production of life-saving vaccines and other medical essentials. The security detail includes two to three commandos that will accompany Ella whenever he travels to any part of the country under the 'Y' category central cover. In addition, the premises of Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in the Shameerpet area of Hyderabad was also provided armed protection by the same paramilitary force following approval by the Union Home Ministry.

"In light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company, BBIL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs. The CISF will provide around-the-clock armed security cover to the facility in Hyderabad," a spokesperson of the force had then said.

Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

Earlier in April, the Union government had similarly accorded a "Y" category security cover to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and promoter of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) that manufactures the Covishield vaccine. The decision was taken owing to 'potential threats' to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India. The Central government decision came after the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla. The security detail included 4-5 armed commandos that will travel with him.

With PTI Inputs