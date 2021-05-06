Centre Provides Over 17.15 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To States, UTs For Free

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that more than 17.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost till now to states and union territories. According to the present stock, the states and UTs are still left to administer over 89 lakh doses of vaccines. Moreover, the government will be providing over 28 lakh additional doses in the next three days.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Currently, with a massive surge of COVID-19 cases, India's condition looks beyond control. The country's hope majorly lies on vaccination. Now that India has started the third phase of vaccination, the process of the inoculation drive is set to proceed at a faster clip. Approvals were given in January 2021 for the two vaccines - Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune. Earlier in April, India approved emergency usage of its third vaccine- Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the first batch of which arrived in India on May 1.

India started the vaccination process on January 16 with healthcare workers, later the phase was shifted to frontline workers. In the next phase, people above the age of 60 were vaccinated while people above the age of 45 followed the drive. After the second wave storm of the virus in India, the Government approved 'vaccination for all' by giving permission to vaccinate people above the age of 18. In April, India also created a record of inoculating 14.19 Crore People In 100 Days.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Wednesday, the country reported more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases pushing the total caseload to over 2.06 crore. There are 35.66 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 3,980 people died in the last 24 hours. The total fatalities have reached to 2,30,168. Meanwhile, the country is looking at an even bigger crisis in the future with the third wave of the virus. As per Government advisory the citizens need to strictly follow the pandemic guidelines. The states have also started taking precautions such as a complete lockdown to curb the spread. The current spike in cases is highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(Inputs from ANI)