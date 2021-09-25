Centre Provides Over 4.5 Lakh MT Food Grains To Beneficiaries Under Phase 1, 2 Of PM-GKAY

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Centre has provided 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains to beneficiaries in the first and second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

The Union Minister is on a visit to Haryana and on Friday met with industry bodies, corporate executives and social sector representatives as part of the 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' in Haryana's Panchkula.

FM Sitharaman lists benefits of PM-GKAY

"Under the first and second phase (April-November 2020) of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, more than 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains was provided to over 1.11 crore beneficiaries and 18,812 metric tonnes of pulses/chana to 27.27 lakh beneficiaries in Haryana," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister added, "Under the third phase a total of 56, 891 MT of food grains was provided to 1.13 crore beneficiaries in May 2021, 56,581 MT to 1.13 crore in June, 56,408 MT to 1.12 crore in July, 56,596 MT to 1.13 crore in August and 14,278 MT have been provided to 28.55 beneficiaries in September (as on September 16).

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Sitharaman met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence. She later visited a COVID vaccination centre at Sector-17 in Panchkula where she was accompanied by Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

NFSA to aid 80 crore beneficiaries

Significantly, the government has decided to allocate free-of-cost food grains at 5 kg per person per month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).

The allocation would be over and above NFSA foodgrains for the next two months, i.e. May and June 2021 on the same pattern as the earlier 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY)

Finance Minister Sitharaman hailed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government for handling its financial affairs very well, noting that the state had not resorted to availing additional borrowings which were extended by the Centre for all states because of the COVID pandemic.

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in public service, the BJP is organising a 20-day 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign comprising various welfare activities that commenced on his birthday on September 17.

(With Inputs from PTI/ANI)

Image: PTI