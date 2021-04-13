Centre Pulls Up States Over Rising Weekly COVID Positivity Rate; Assures Of Vaccine Stock

As India battles the second COVID-19 wave, the Health Ministry on Tuesday, stated that 53 central teams have been sent to 53 districts to aid with state teams. With the increasing surge in deaths across India, the country's peak has been clocked at 1114. India, currently has 12,64,698 active COVID cases, 1,22,53,697 discharged cases and 1,71,058 deaths.

Health Ministry COVID briefing key points:

53 central teams sent to 53 districts of country

Daily deaths are showing an increasing trend - 1114 was highest surge for death

Maharashtra: Avg daily cases grown significantly. Share of RTPCR coming down in Maharashtra. Weekly positivity rate is very high i.e. 24.66%

Chhattisgarh: Weekly positivity cases in Chhattisgarh almost 27%

Punjab: RTPCR share is 70 % in Punjab. Decline in weekly positivity. Daily cases has increased from 404 to 7276

Gujarat: From 275 cases daily they went upto 4540 cases daily.

Tamil Nadu: RTPCR share is 97-98%. but weekly positivity increasing

Uttar Pradesh: From a daily average of 89 cases it has increased to 10,000 cases a day. The average daily RT-PCR tests are around 45 to 44%, so they also need to be ramped up. The weekly positivity is below 5%, i.e. 4.84% but it is showing a rising trend:

Kerala: There was a declining trend, but the cases are again increasing now. RTPCR share needs to be increased

Talking about Vaccine distribution, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan saying, "13,10,30,370 are the doses received by the states. Unitilised doses of 1,68,20,693 are available with states and UTs. Kerala has zero wastage of vaccines, but many states have wastage of vaccines. Doses in the supply pipeline to states are 2,01,22,960. We do avail vaccines to the states as per the requirement. Based on the consumption pattern, cold chain should be made by the states. States should monitor the vaccine doses in each district. India is first in the daily rate of doses administered with an avg of 41,69,609. Vaccination will be held in 71,000 places tomorrow. Will reach a milestone in 2-3 days".

Earlier in the day, Centre fast-tracked the Emergency Approvals for COVID-19 vaccines produced outside India that have been granted Emergency Utilisation Authorisation (EUA) in other countries in order to expand the domestic vaccine basket and increase the pace of vaccination. Already, Russia's Sputnik V received the SEC & DCGI's nod earlier on Monday and Tuesday for emergency use. The matter of augmenting the Basket of Vaccines available for fighting the pandemic as well as to accelerate the pace & coverage of domestic vaccination programme was discussed in the 23rd meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).