Centre Pushes For 'Swachh Teerth', Issues Advisory To U'khand, J&K, Odisha On Cleanliness

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his concern regarding the heap of filth in Kedarnath in his latest "Mann ki Baat" address on May 29, the centre has pushed for "Swachh Teerth" and has asked the states of Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha to take urgent steps to ensure the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and Amarnath Yatra, as well as upcoming Jagganath Rath Yatra, are conducted in a manner so as to ensure high levels of cleanliness.

"The Centre has asked the States of Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha to take urgent steps to ensure that the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and upcoming Amarnath Yatra and Rath Yatra are conducted in a manner so as to ensure high levels of cleanliness," a statement from a press release of Ministry of Housing and Home Affairs (MoHUA) read.

Accordingly, MoHUA Secretary Manoj Joshi has written to the chief secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha. "The communication from MoHUA specifies various initiatives to be taken for sanitation and waste management. The States have been requested to provide for sufficient numbers of public toilets for both men and women throughout the approach roads to the Shrines, and ensure that that they are kept clean, hygienic and usable at all times," the statement read.

MoHUA further stated that all eateries along the approach roads will need to be sensitized about garbage collection, and in-situ processing of the food waste through waste to compost/waste to bio-gas units in their premises, usage of bio-degradable cutlery and bags. The advisory also suggests that plastics and Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) should be stopped at the base-camp level for Kedarnath and Amarnath pilgrims at the time of registration itself.

MoHUA team being deputed to take stock of preparation

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in its statement released on Friday said, "National teams from MoHUA are being deputed to Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha starting this week to take stock of the preparations underway and also to provide inputs for improving sanitation and garbage management." It further stated, "Video-conferencing meeting has been scheduled early next week to discuss with State, city and district officials to discuss the preparedness."

This comes following PM Modi's remark in his 89th Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on May 29, where he expressed his concern regarding the heap of filth in Kedarnath. Notably, he made an appeal for maintaining the dignity of these pilgrimage sites through purity and cleanliness.