Centre Raises Haryana's Daily Oxygen Quota To 70 MT Amid Surge In COVID Cases

The Central government on Wednesday increased the daily oxygen quota of Haryana from 162 MT to 232 MT a day. The move came two days after Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh demanded an increase in the oxygen quota to 270 MT amid a shortage. Earlier on Sunday, four COVID-19 patients died from Virat Hospital in Rewari and four others from Gurugram's Kathuria Hospital allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen. An investigation on the matter is underway.

Haryana COVID-19 cases

The state reported another daily spike with11,931 fresh Covid-19 cases and 84 fatalities on Tuesday. Active cases scaled up to 84,129, while 7,184 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. In the past five days, cases of at least 16 fatalities were witnessed due to a shortage of oxygen. An investigation is going on for these cases where seven died in Rewari, four in Gurugram, and five in Hisar.

On Tuesday, the state government decided to impose section 144 throughout Haryana to curb the virus surge. The restriction of night curfew was already in place. The Haryana government has also decided to increase the medical equipment in hospitals.

Steps taken by Haryana Government

Haryana Home and Health minister, Anil Vij has ordered all deputy commissioners to issue a blueprint for oxygen beds, storage capacity, and other medical requirements, like ventilators, for all the government and private hospitals of their districts. Reportedly the minister has deployed nearly 1,400 post-graduate and MBBS final year students to cover the demand of doctors in hospitals. Moreover, he has requested the Indian Medical Association to send doctors to serve the state in the COVID crisis. The minister has additionally directed the deputy commissioners to ensure oxygen cylinders are collected from all nearby industries so that maximum oxygen is stored. He has also assured that oxygen will be brought from abroad if needed.