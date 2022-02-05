Centre Raises Objections To Zakir Naik's Appeal On IRF Ban; Claims It Violates SC Order

Following the extension of the five years ban imposed on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Organisation (IRF) in India, the Centre raised objections to the Islamic preacher's vakalatnama on the account of non-compliance with the Supreme Court order. On December 14, the Centre constituted an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) provisions to adjudicate over the ban.

The update comes to the fore following the central government declaration on the non-profit body IRF of being an 'unlawful association' vide a gazetted notification dated November 15, 2021. In the matter at hand, SG Mehta, placing reliance on para 21 of the aforementioned SC judgment, stated that someone has to carry out the verification that the signature upon vakalatnama of Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, who claims to be the trustee of IRF, is the signature of the same person.

Zakir Naik's affidavit in UAPA tribunal violative of Supreme Court order

Further, the Centre deemed Naik as an absconder, hence vakalatnama is required to be verified by the Indian embassy in Malaysia, where he is reportedly based. The Solicitor General submitted that owing to Zakir Naik being an absconding accused, he has filed his vakalatnama without any verification by the Indian Embassy in Malaysia. The same is in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court's directions.

Subsequently, the UAPA tribunal headed by Justice DN Patel directed Zakir Naik to file a fresh affidavit and noted that a preliminary reply has been filed by IRF and is on record. Thus, asking IRF to file a detailed response hereafter.

'Necessary to declare IRF an unlawful association': MHA

On November 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

The government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it said.