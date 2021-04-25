Centre Ramps Up Production Of Liquid Oxygen, Dispatches 2894 Tonnes To States In 24 Hrs

Giving some sort of relief amid the worsening second phase of COVID-19, the Steel plants in the Public and Private Sector on April 24 dispatched over 2894 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the different States and the Union Territories. Earlier, they were dispatching between 1500/1700 tonnes per day or week.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the news. "2894 tonnes LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) were dispatched to different states on 24th April by Steel Plants in Public & Private Sector as against 1500/1700 Tonnes /Day a week earlier," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Centre also released a press release informing the same. Lauding the steel plants continuing efforts to supplement the efforts of the Government in making available LMO, the press release pointed out, "Most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO. With all these efforts, 2894 tonnes were dispatched to different states on 24th April by Steel Plants in the Public & Private Sector as against 1500/1700 Tonnes /Day a week earlier."

It further added, "All our efforts are being made to enhance the production of oxygen and for dispensing the same, all plants whether in private or public are working 24x7."

Outlining that SAIL has been one of the major contributors, the press release stated, "Around 1150T of LMO was delivered on 23rd April, and the quantity delivered yesterday was 960 Tonnes. SAIL has been continuously enhancing LMO supply. Total Liquid Medical Oxygen supplied from SAIL integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela, Durgapur and Burnpur from August 2020 till yesterday has been 39,647 Tonnes." The press release also acknowledged the contribution of RINL, and asserted, "From 13th April till today morning, more than 1300 ton of Medical Oxygen has been dispatched by RINL. There is an increase from 100 tons to 140 tons in the last three days."

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 20 States have till now complained of oxygen shortage and have requested the Centre's help in this regard. The request comes at a time when the country is registering more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases every day.

