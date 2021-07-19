'Centre Ready For Discussions': Tomar Urges Farmer Unions To 'leave The Path Of Agitation'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday, July 18, said that the government is now prepared to hold discussions with farmers. The Agriculture Minister stated that the Centre is now willing to talk to farmers about their protests against farm rules. The statement came ahead of the parliament's monsoon session. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal leaders could be seen protesting outside and inside the parliament over the farmers' agitation.

Ready to talk with farmers: Narendra Tomar

Narendra Tomar has now asked the farmers' organisation to call a halt to the protests and hold a lawful discussion with the government. Tomar stated during his press conference prior to the parliamentary meeting that the Modi government is committed to farmer welfare. The agriculture minister added, "The people of the Kisan Union are urged to leave the path of agitation and adopt the path of discussion. The government is ready to discuss."

Narendra Tomar, speaking to farmers before of the parliament session, said that the Centre is now ready for negotiations. The declaration comes ahead of the parliament's Monsoon Session, which will begin on July 19 and run through August 13. During this time, the government plans to meet with protesting farmers and discuss the possibility of passing farm laws during the session.

The declaration comes in the wake of farmer unions' plans to demonstrate in front of the house from July 22 till the end of the monsoon session, which is set to end on July 30. The farmer unions had indicated that they would continue to demonstrate during the legislative proceedings, calling for the controversial farm laws to be repealed and a legal guarantee on MSP.

The farmer protests

For several months, farmers have been protesting three laws. Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the three laws in question. The Centre had previously stated that the three agriculture bills will bring "revolutionary changes" to farmers' livelihoods. The government had previously stated that it was willing to talk to the protesting farmers. They had advised them, however, that the Centre would not accept the demand to remove these laws.

Picture Credit: PTI