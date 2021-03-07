'Centre Ready To Amend Farm Laws To Uphold Farmers' Respect': Agriculture Minister Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday reiterated that the government is ready to amend three new farm laws to respect the sentiments of farmers protesting against the legislation for over 100 days. He also attacked Opposition parties for politicising the issue at the cost of the agricultural economy and by hurting farmers' interests.

Addressing the fifth national convention of Agrivision, Tomar said that the government has held 11 rounds of talks with 41 protesting farmer unions and has even offered to amend these laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over three months, seeking a repeal of these three legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). After several rounds of meetings, the government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 12-18 months and setting up a joint panel to find solutions, but it was rejected by the unions.

Tomar stressed the laws were aimed at boosting investment in the farm sector and giving freedom to farmers to sell their produce wherever they want and at price determined by them. The laws, passed by the Parliament in September last year, would also enable to grow those crops that can fetch more prices in the market, he added.

Referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation, Tomar wondered how this protest was going to benefit farmers. "There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said.

No one is ready to talk about how these protests can be in the interest of farmers, the minister said. He noted that farmer unions as well as the Opposition parties have failed to point out faults in provisions of these laws.

"Everyone is free to have any political view in democracy, but the new generation must think, should there be any politics by sacrificing farmers or by hurting farmers' interest or at the cost of the agriculture economy," he asked.

Centre suggested amendments to uphold farmers' respect

Tomar said that the government's proposal to amend the laws does not mean that there were any deficiencies before. He said the government made a proposal to amend these laws on account of the incessant protests.

Asserting that the Modi government is committed to farmers' welfare, Tomar said the Centre's priority is to upheld farmers' respect and therefore, it decided to make amendments in the laws. The minister said there is always opposition to big reforms, but people do accept changes if the intention and policies are correct.

The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders.

The three laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

