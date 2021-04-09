Centre Receives Over Rs 14 Crore Fund For Ganga Conservation And Rejuvenation

The Ministry of Jal Shakti announced on Thursday, April 8, that the Central government has received a fund of about 14.18 crore for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga in the years 2020-21. The official release issued by the Ministry read, "In 2020-2021, around 14.18 crore have been received. Out of this, Petronet LNG Limited has contributed 1.5 crore. At the same time, Power Grid Corporation has also contributed more than 1 crore. While AAI Cargo Logistics has contributed Rs 1.45 crore. Apart from this, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwar Dharmotthan Trust, Karnataka has contributed Rs 15 lakh."

As per the Union Ministry, restoring such a long river not only faces significant challenges but also necessitates a significant financial expenditure. The government has already quadrupled the budget, but it will still be insufficient to complete such a massive task. As a result, the government established the Clean Ganga Fund, into which everyone can donate money to help clean up the Ganga. It stated that as a result of the government's commitment to the Ganga, people are now contributing to the Clean Ganga Fund for Ganga conservation from both inside and outside the country. The Clean Ganga Fund had collected Rs 453 crore in deposits as of March 2021.

Namami Gange aims to clean up the Ganga: Jal Shakti Ministry

Rozy Aggarwal, Executive Director Finance, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), noted, "The Clean Ganga Fund began as an initiative to harness the enthusiasm of people for Ganga and to bring them closer to the Ganga and inculcate a sense of ownership. It has been heartening to note that major organizations and the general public at large are coming forward to contribute to the Ganga fund, some even regularly and from their pension as well, which only strengthens our resolve at the Mission to achieve our objective of a clean and healthy Ganga".

The release added, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga a priority. The government's flagship scheme, Namami Gange, aims to clean up the Ganga and return it to its former glory.

"Namami Gange is one of the most complex projects implemented ever in the world. For this the participation of all the regions of the country and every citizen is necessary. We can all contribute to the cleanliness of the river Ganga," opined Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board developed Gauri Kund near Kedarnath under these projects. It also includes the restoration of ghats and shamans, the treatment of five drains, the construction of Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Complex, and afforestation in various areas.

Picture Credit: PTI