Centre Recruited 6.98 Lakh Employees Since 2014, Higher Than Previous 7 Years Of UPA: Minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre has recruited around 6.98 lakh employees for its various departments since 2014 as against 6.19 lakh in the previous seven years of the UPA government.

In response to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pension, said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only expedited the recruitment process but at the same time made efforts to create new posts.

Between 2007-08 to 2013-14, 6,19,027 posts were filled by three major recruiting agencies, the Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission, and the Railway Recruitment Board, he said.

In comparison, he said the recruitment increased to 6,98,011 in the last seven years of the Modi government. The sanctioned strength has also increased to 40,04,941 in 2020 from 36,45,584 in 2014, the minister added.

"Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time vacancies reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise," he said.

Vacancies are caused due to retirement, resignation, death and promotion, among other reasons.

The NDA led by the BJP assumed office in May 2014.

The minister informed the House that against the sanctioned strength as of March 2020, the employees in position were 31,32,698 while there were 8,72,243 vacant posts.

According to the information provided to the House, 4,44,813 positions were filled by the three agencies in the last five financial years. It is to be noted here that if a post remains vacant for more than two to three years, the same becomes "deemed abolished", the House was informed.

