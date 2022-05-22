Last Updated:

Centre Reduces Excise Duty On Petrol & Diesel; Check Out New Rates Across Cities Here

After the centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel, fuel prices in India have fallen today, as on May 22. Check out new rates here.

After a big move to bring down the fuel rates in India, as the Union Government slashed the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, fuel prices have fallen today, as on May 22 after remaining unchanged for the last 45 days. It is pertinent to mention that the excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Effective from May 22, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, whereas the diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, after the reduction in price, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 97.28. In West Bengal's capital Kolkata, the petrol price was reduced to Rs 106.03 per litre against the earlier cost of Rs 115.12 per litre whereas the diesel price in the city is Rs 92.76 per litre. The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel cost is Rs 94.24 per litre. 

Revised fuel prices across major cities of India

Rates have been decreased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Delhi 

Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai 

Petrol- Rs 111.35 per litre 

Diesel- Rs 97.28 per litre

Chennai 

Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre 

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata 

Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol- Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel- Rs 97.82 per litre

Jammu

Petrol- Rs 97.50 per litre

Diesel- Rs 83.26 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol-  Rs 108.63 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 93.88 per litre

Jaipur 

Petrol-  Rs 108.48 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 93.72 per litre

Trivandrum

Petrol-  Rs 107.44 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 96.26 per litre

Varanasi

Petrol-  Rs 97.39 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 90.56 per litre

Guwahati 

Petrol-  Rs 96.17 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 84.04 per litre

Patna

Petrol-  Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel-  Rs 94.04 per litre

