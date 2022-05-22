Quick links:
Image: PTI
After a big move to bring down the fuel rates in India, as the Union Government slashed the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, fuel prices have fallen today, as on May 22 after remaining unchanged for the last 45 days. It is pertinent to mention that the excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.
7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.
It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.
Effective from May 22, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, whereas the diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, after the reduction in price, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 97.28. In West Bengal's capital Kolkata, the petrol price was reduced to Rs 106.03 per litre against the earlier cost of Rs 115.12 per litre whereas the diesel price in the city is Rs 92.76 per litre. The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel cost is Rs 94.24 per litre.
Rates have been decreased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Delhi
Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol- Rs 111.35 per litre
Diesel- Rs 97.28 per litre
Chennai
Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol- Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel- Rs 97.82 per litre
Jammu
Petrol- Rs 97.50 per litre
Diesel- Rs 83.26 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol- Rs 108.63 per litre
Diesel- Rs 93.88 per litre
Jaipur
Petrol- Rs 108.48 per litre
Diesel- Rs 93.72 per litre
Trivandrum
Petrol- Rs 107.44 per litre
Diesel- Rs 96.26 per litre
Varanasi
Petrol- Rs 97.39 per litre
Diesel- Rs 90.56 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol- Rs 96.17 per litre
Diesel- Rs 84.04 per litre
Patna
Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre