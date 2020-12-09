Centre Refuses To Repeal Farm Laws, Agrees To Written Guarantee On MSP; Farmers Deliberate

As farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 14th day, the government on Wednesday has sent a detailed proposal to the 40 Kisan union leaders. Rejecting the unions' demand for repealing the Acts, the government has sent a counter-proposal to each of the concerns raised by the farmers. Assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders. While deliberations are underway, sources state farmers will most likely reject the proposed amendment.

Here are the proposals given by the government:

Centre will give written assurance of continuing procurement under the present MSP

No one can take over farmer's land on non-payment of dues

Detailed discussion on clauses which are unacceptable to farmers

Will empower states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration via Pan card, as proposed in Farm Act

States may register private mandis and can collect cess/taxes from such mandis, as is the case for APMC mandis

Conflicts can be resolved by farmers approaching civil courts

Will resolve the concerns raised by farmers on Air quality management of NCR ordinance 2020

No change in the current electricity bill payment done by the government for the farmers

Farmers protest continue

While the farm unions' are currently discussing the proposal sent by the Centre, most farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at PUSA Institute on Tuesday evening, where the rejected Shah's offer to amend the laws, insisting they be scrapped. After the meeting with Amit Shah, today's sixth round of Farmer-Centre talks which were scheduled for 12 PM at Vigyan Bhawan was cancelled and the next meeting will take place after the farmers' deliberation on amendment proposal sent by govt.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh who have been camped at the Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi-UP border and the Delhi-Punjab borders, had called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. While Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhatisgarh saw a total bandh in transport and offices, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala and Uttarkhand remained mainly unaffected. A 5-member opposition delegation is set to meet President Kovind regarding the ongoing farmer-Centre tussle.

What are the Farm Laws?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. Punjab government has passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

