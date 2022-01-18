Last Updated:

Centre Refuses To Revisit Decision Over Rejection Of TN & West Bengal's R-Day Tableaux

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, the Centre has rejected the proposed tableaux of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Shloak Prabhu

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, the Centre has rejected the proposed tableaux of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. In addition, Delhi's tableau is also likely to be rejected, sources informed Republic Media Network on Tuesday. Issuing a response, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday stated that the requests from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to reconsider the inclusion of their tableaux in the Republic Day parade cannot be revisited, said senior Defence Ministry officials. 

In addition, they also revealed that the states have been informed about the reasons for non-inclusion of the tableaux for the parade. Sources further informed that the decision on tableaux "cannot be reconsidered now as such decisions are taken well in advance." Moreover, they added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also politely refused to do so for the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in a reply sent to them after their letters were received. 

Row over Republic Day tableaux

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, the tableau proposals are received from various states and central ministries after which they are evaluated by the Subject Expert Committee which comprises of people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography among others. Recently, the Subject Expert Committee rejected the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal after due process and due deliberations.  Therefore, several Chief Ministers wrote to the Centre expressing the concerns over the rejection of their state’s tableau. 

However, it is pertinent to mention that the tableau proposals of Kerala were accepted through the same process and system under the same government in 2018 and 2021. Similarly, Tamil Nadu's tableau proposals were also accepted through the same process and system under the Centre in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. West Bengal's tableau proposals were not rejected by the PM Modi-led government in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

