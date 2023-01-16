Centre Refutes Reports Of Ganga Vilas Being Stuck In Bihar's Chhapra Due To Shallow Water

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has refuted the claims of the MV Ganga Vilas cruise getting stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to shallow water. The cruise set sail on Janaury 13 after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 51-day-long journey from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam. Rejecting the reports on the cruise being stuck, Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, IWAI Chairman, said, "Ganga Villas Cruise reached Patna as per schedule. No truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra, Bihar. The vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule".

Several reports claimed that the cruise got stuck before docking near the Chirand Saran, located 11 km southeast of Chhapra near Doriganj Bazar which is considered one of the most important archaeological site in the district. Stupanama fillings built on the banks of the Ghaghra river are associated with influences of Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam also attract lots of tourists.

Ganga Vilas' journey ahead

The Ganga Vilas cruise will sail 3,200 kilometres during its entire journey and pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, and tourists will be taken to more than 50 popular locations, including world heritage sites. Out of the 51 days, the cruise will spend 15 days transiting through Bangladesh before it enters India again. With a capacity of 80 passengers, the cruise has 18 suites and can travel and can sail at a speed of up to 12 km per hour upstream and 20 km per hour downstream.

It also has facilities for live music, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service along with RO system for drinking water and a sewage treatment plant. The entire trip costs Rs 25,000 per day.