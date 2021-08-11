Centre Refutes Reports Of Spike In Custodial Deaths, Tells Rajya Sabha 'no Such Increase'

The Centre on Wednesday denied allegations of a rising trend of custodial deaths levelled by the Opposition after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed serious concern over the violation of human rights at police stations. Several questions were raised on the increase in custodial deaths to which the Centre cleared the air on the issue and said that no such trend of rising custodial violence or killings has been recorded.

No trend of increase in custodial killings observed: MoS Nityanand Rai

MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday filed a written reply in Rajya Sabha regarding reports of increasing custodial deaths and said, "No such increasing trend has been noticed." He quoted the "Prison Statistics India 2019 report published by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), and said, the report mentions 1775 deaths in Prisons for the year 2019. "The data is uploaded by the respective State/ Union Territories and NCRB has a limited role of collating and publishing this data," he said.

Further adding to his clarification, he informed Rajya Sabha that it is the duty of the state governments to ensure no such incidence occurs, "It is for the respective State Governments to take steps to curb these deaths. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued advisories from time to time to ensure the protection of human rights."

MoS Home also said that "Police", "Public Order" and "Prisons" are state subjects in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and according to the guidelines issued by the NHRC every death in custody, police or judicial, natural or otherwise, is to be reported to the Commission within 24 hours of its occurrence.

"If an enquiry by the Commission into custodial death discloses negligence by a public servant, the Commission recommends to authorities of Central/State governments initiation of proceedings for prosecution against the erring public servant. Disciplinary action against the erring public servant is to be taken by the respective state government as per extant rules, procedures, etc," MoS Home clarified.

Custodial deaths in India

Centre's clarification comes at a time when several concerns were raised regarding the human right violations of the prisoners. Recently, a 47-year-old fruit seller A Murugesan allegedly died as a result of a brutal thrashing by a special sub-inspector of Tamil Nadu police in Vazhapadi, Salem district. In 2020 a similar case triggered a massive public outbreak, in which two individuals -- Bennix and his father Jayaraj - died in the custody of Tamil Nadu Police.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that 100 persons have died in police custody in 2020-21, which is a slight reduction from 136 in 2018-19 and 112 in 2019-20. This was revealed by Union MoS Nityanand Rai during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in a response to an unstarred question by Lok Sabha MPs PP Chaudhary, Arjun Lal Meena, Aparajita Sarangi and Ranjeet Nimbalkar. However, deaths in judicial custody i.e jails stand at 1840 in 2020-21 as compared to 1797 in 2018-19 and 1584 in 2019-20.

Moreover, the Centre recently issued an advisory to the state governments urging them to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in each police station. This was in pursuance of a Supreme Court order dated December 2, 2020, which mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and the offices of all central probe agencies such as CBI, ED, NIA, NCB, DRI and SFIO. In case of a human rights violation complaint, the CCTV footage can be summoned by the Human Rights Commission or the Human Rights Courts.



(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)