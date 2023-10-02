Centre Rejects Reports Claiming Shortage Of Anti-TB Medicines, Calls It Motivated Attempt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday rejected the reports claiming a shortage of anti-TB medicines, terming it false, motivated and misleading facts. The Ministry stated that all anti-TB drugs across the country are available with sufficient stock for a period ranging from six months and above. The latest statement from the Ministry came up after some media reports claimed that the country does not have sufficient stock of anti-TB medicines and can face severe shortages.

The Ministry clearly stated that the Centre proactively undertakes regular assessments to evaluate the stock positions at various levels, from central warehouses to peripheral health institutes. Not only this but following the reports that surfaced, the Ministry stated to clear the facts over the claims.

Ministry of Health on Sunday shared details on the stock of anti-TB medicines

In the statement, the Ministry stated, “There have been some media reports claiming a shortage of anti-TB drugs in India. Such reports are false, misleading, motivated and seem deliberately intended to deceive and misguide people. The treatment of drug-sensitive tuberculosis consists of two months of four drugs available as 4 FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide) followed by two months of three drugs available as 3 FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin and Ethambutol). All these drugs are available with sufficient stocks for a time period ranging from six months and above.” The Government also informed that the procurement process for these drugs for the financial year 2024-25 has also been started.

The Ministry in detail, how the treatment regimen of multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB consists of usually four months of 7 drugs, which includes bedaquiline, levofloxacin, clofazimine, isoniazid, ethambutol, pyrazinamide and ethionamide and is followed by five months of 4 drugs including levofloxacin, clofazimine, pyrazinamide and ethambutol. Denying the claims the Ministry said that there is no shortage of medicines for patients belonging to any of the groups.

As per the information shared by the Government, procurement, storage, maintenance of stock and in-time distribution of anti-TB drugs and other materials are being done at the Central level under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). However, in some rare situations, states are requested to procure a few drugs locally for a limited period by utilising the budget under the National Health Mission (NHM) so that individual patient care is not affected.

According to the Ministry, “Besides the significant efforts made to ensure the availability of these essential anti-TB drugs, regular assessments are conducted to evaluate the stock positions at various levels, from central warehouses to peripheral health institutes. Hence, the information mentioned in the concerned media reports are not only inaccurate and misleading, but also do not reflect the correct picture of the available stock of anti-TB drugs in the country.”