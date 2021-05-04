West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

Centre Release Data Of Foreign COVID Aid; Lists Allocations To States, 86 Institutions

The Central Government of India on Tuesday released detailed data on the allocation of the essential resources received by foreign countries since April end.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Twitter/@ANI/Pixabay


In a key development in the fight against COVID-19, the Government of India on Tuesday released detailed data on the allocation of the essential resources received by foreign countries. The essential resources that started coming in from the last week of April, after the country saw a rise in COVID-19 cases, is approximately over 40 lakh in number and has been distributed among 86 Institutions in different States. 

As per the standard Operating Procedure for allocations taken out by the Health Ministry on 2nd May 2021:

  • Since such grant in aid is limited in quantity, therefore it has been optimally utilized by allocating it to high burden states (states with a higher number of active cases), where the requirement for such equipment/medicines is more. Justifying the same, the notice put forth the reason that spreading such grant in aid thinly each time, over a large number of states may not bring forth the desired results. It will also lead to small packages traveling large distances, high turnaround times, and possible wastage of resources.
  • The requirement of the high burden states in the context of a number of persons admitted in hospitals as well as prior distribution done from GOI resources has also been considered. A special focus has also been on states considered as medical hubs of the region, which have a patient in-flow from neighboring states/cities. In some cases, resource low states such as North Eastern and hill states where tankers, etc.,  don’t reach, has also been covered to shore up their needs.

The States/UTs which have either received or where the equipment has been dispatched are :

In total, 31 States and Union Territories have received or are scheduled to receive the said allocations. They are- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, D&N Haveli, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. 

READ | COVID-19: Indian-American triplets raise over $280,000 for medical supplies in India

Region-wise allocation among institutions

Delhi NCR

  • LHMC Delhi
  • Safdarjung Hospital Delhi
  • RML Hospital
  • AIIMS Delhi       
  • DRDO Delhi
  •  2 hospitals in Delhi (Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan)
  •  NITRD Delhi     
  •  ITBP Noida

North East 

  • NEIGRIHMS Shillong
  • RIMS Imphal 

North 

  • AIIMS Bathinda
  •  PGI Chandigarh
  • DRDO Dehradun   
  • AIIMS Jhajjar

EAST

  •  AIIMS Rishikesh
  • AIIMS Rae Bareli
  • AIIMS Deoghar
  • AIIMS Raipur
  • AIIMS Bhubaneswar
  • AIIMS Patna
  • DRDO Patna
  • AIIMS Kalyani
  • DRDO Varanasi
  • DRDO Lucknow
  • District Hospital Pilibhit

WEST

  • AIIMS Jodhpur
  • DRDO Dehradun
  • DRDO Ahmedabad
  • Govt. Satellite Hospital Jaipur

CENTRAL

  • AIIMS Bhopal

SOUTH

  •  AIIMS Mangalagiri
  •  AIIMS Bibinagar
  • JIPMER Puducherry

Central Govt. & PSU

  • CGHS
  • CRPF
  • SAIL
  • Railways
  • ICMR

Foreign extend help in fight against COVID-19 

Since the time COVID-19 cases begin to rise in India, there has emerged a massive crunch of medical essentials. Keeping in mind this crunch, as many as 40 countries came forward to extend their help in the form of supply of medical essentials, like BiPAP machines, Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, pulse oximeters, Drugs like Flaviparivir and Remdesivir, PPE like Coveralls, N-95 masks, and gowns among others. 

READ | US may OK Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids age 12-15

'The Government data shows, India has received 1.25 lakh oxygen generators from the USA, 9,00 from Belgium, eight from France and one from Italy. The US alone has sent 17 large oxygen cylinders, 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators, 1028 type-H oxygen cylinders along with vials of Remdesivir, N-95 masks, and rapid test kits. Russia, on the other hand, has sent 20 large oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, two lakh packs of Favipiravir. In total, the essentials supplied by all countries stand at 40 lakh in number. 

READ | When will Sputnik V be available in India? All about the Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The help of the countries holds relevance at a time India is continuing to report more than 3.5 lakh cases every day. On Tuesday, India reported 3,57,229 infections and 3,449 new fatalities, taking the cumulative count to 2,02,82,833 and the death toll to  2,22,408. 

READ | CoWIN COVID vaccine booking trends: Mumbai full, Pune not & similar elsewhere; 18+ coming

(Credit-Twitter/@ANI/Pixabay)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND