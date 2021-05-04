Centre Release Data Of Foreign COVID Aid; Lists Allocations To States, 86 Institutions

Quick links:
In a key development in the fight against COVID-19, the Government of India on Tuesday released detailed data on the allocation of the essential resources received by foreign countries. The essential resources that started coming in from the last week of April, after the country saw a rise in COVID-19 cases, is approximately over 40 lakh in number and has been distributed among 86 Institutions in different States.
As per the standard Operating Procedure for allocations taken out by the Health Ministry on 2nd May 2021:
In total, 31 States and Union Territories have received or are scheduled to receive the said allocations. They are- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, D&N Haveli, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Since the time COVID-19 cases begin to rise in India, there has emerged a massive crunch of medical essentials. Keeping in mind this crunch, as many as 40 countries came forward to extend their help in the form of supply of medical essentials, like BiPAP machines, Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, pulse oximeters, Drugs like Flaviparivir and Remdesivir, PPE like Coveralls, N-95 masks, and gowns among others.
'The Government data shows, India has received 1.25 lakh oxygen generators from the USA, 9,00 from Belgium, eight from France and one from Italy. The US alone has sent 17 large oxygen cylinders, 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators, 1028 type-H oxygen cylinders along with vials of Remdesivir, N-95 masks, and rapid test kits. Russia, on the other hand, has sent 20 large oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, two lakh packs of Favipiravir. In total, the essentials supplied by all countries stand at 40 lakh in number.
The help of the countries holds relevance at a time India is continuing to report more than 3.5 lakh cases every day. On Tuesday, India reported 3,57,229 infections and 3,449 new fatalities, taking the cumulative count to 2,02,82,833 and the death toll to 2,22,408.
