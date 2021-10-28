Centre Releases 44K Cr To States, UTs As GST Compensation To Bolster Health Infrastructure

The Ministry of Finance released Rs 44,000 crore to the states and union territories under the back-to-back loan facility as GST compensation on Thursday. According to the official press release, the earlier release of Rs 1,15,000 crore has been considered as well and the total amount released in the current financial year is Rs 1,59,000 crore. The latest release of funds is in addition to the usual GST compensation released every two months.

During the 43rd GST council meeting held on May 28, 2021, the central government decided to borrow Rs 1.59 lakh crore and provide the same to the states and union territories to compensate for the inadequate amount in the compensation fund. This amount is in line with the guidelines with which the amount was released to the states in the previous financial year. In the Financial Year of 2020-2021, an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was provided to the states. The amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore is again more than the amount estimated by the government that was to be collected and released. The government had projected that it would only be able to release Rs 1 lakh crore to states and union territories during this financial year.

Amount to be used by the states to fight against COVID

A total of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation in FY 2021-2022. All the states and the UTs have already accepted the terms of the arrangement of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility. The release of funds is necessary as the states are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To help the states fund their public health programmes to fight the pandemic, the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 44,000 crore, which is being funded from the borrowings made by the government through its five-year securities which were issued during the ongoing financial year at a rate of interest of 5.69 per cent. As per the official release made by the Ministry of Finance, there is no additional market borrowing made by the central government to fund the same. Through this release, the states and the union territories will be effectively able to plan their next steps in opening up their economies and further strengthening the health infrastructure.

With ANI inputs