Centre Releases 50% Funds From India's COVID-19 ECRP-II Package To Aid States, UTs

As of August 14, the Union Cabinet has allocated half of the funds from the ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II)' package to help states and union territories battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 8, the Union Cabinet had approved the Rs 23,123 crore ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II' package in anticipation of the second COVID-19 wave. The programme which began implementation on July 1, this year, will be carried out through March 2022.

Centre releases 50% funds in two phases

On July 22, a sum of Rs 1827.80 crore was released to states and union territories as a 15% advance to undertake preparatory efforts in order to expedite the implementation of the ECRP-II.

In addition, 35% of funds were released on August 14 in order to ensure the implementation of important initiatives at the state/district level to prepare public healthcare systems in response to the growing pandemic. With this, the total amount released now stands at 50%. The states and union territories have been assisted by clearances for Emergency COVID Response Plans (ECRP) to the tune of Rs. 14744.99 crore under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components of the ECRP-II.

Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package

The ECRP-II is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with some components from the Central Sector. It aims to improve health system preparedness for quick response to early prevention, detection, and management of diseases, with a focus on health infrastructure development, especially paediatric care, and measurable results. The package intends to assist states and UTs with the establishment or expansion of ICU/Oxygen beds, paediatric units, hospitals, ambulances, oxygen tanks, human resources, and other services.

The package will assist states and union territories in establishing 827 paediatric units in districts, resulting in the addition of over 19,000 oxygen-supported, and over 10,000, ICU beds. Furthermore, the funds will be used to install 961 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and supplement the existing ambulance fleet.

