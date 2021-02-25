Centre Releases Guidelines & Ethics Code For OTT Platforms, Digital Media & Online News

Quick links:
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced guidelines for regulation of OTT (Over The Top) platforms. There are at least 40 OTT platforms, including global ones such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar (Disney Plus), and hundreds of news content websites, Javadekar said.
Prakash Javadekar said the government has decided to have a three-tier mechanism for regulation of OTT platforms. These include - Information, Self-regulation, and Oversight.
The Minister further said, since there is no censor board for OTT platforms like that for the film industry, a self-classification of content should be followed to solve age-related issues. There should be a mechanism to ensure that children below the age of 13 years do not see explicit content, he added.
There have been widespread concerns about issues relating to digital contents both on digital media and OTT platforms. Civil Society, film makers, political leaders including Chief Minister, trade organizations and associations have all voiced their concerns and highlighted the imperative need for an appropriate institutional mechanism. The Government also received many complaints from civil society and parents requesting interventions. There were many court proceedings in the Supreme Court and High Courts, where courts also urged the Government to take suitable measures.
Since the matter relates to digital platforms, therefore, a conscious decision was taken that issues relating to digital media and OTT and other creative programmes on Internet shall be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but the overall architecture shall be under the Information Technology Act, which governs digital platforms.
Consultations:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting held consultations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai over the last one and half years wherein OTT players have been urged to develop “self-regulatory mechanism”. The Government also studied the models in other countries including Singapore, Australia, EU and UK and has gathered that most of them either have an institutional mechanism to regulate digital content or are in the process of setting-up one.
The Rules establish a soft-touch self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and three tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT Platforms and digital media.
Notified under section 87 of Information Technology Act, these Rules empower the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement Part-III of the Rules which prescribe the following:
In November, the Government of India had published a gazette notification bringing online films, audio-visual programs and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 9 which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, etc will also come under the ministry.
With this, the I&B Ministry was given the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.
