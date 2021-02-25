Centre Releases Guidelines & Ethics Code For OTT Platforms, Digital Media & Online News

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced guidelines for regulation of OTT (Over The Top) platforms. There are at least 40 OTT platforms, including global ones such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar (Disney Plus), and hundreds of news content websites, Javadekar said.

Guidelines for regulation of OTT platforms

Prakash Javadekar said the government has decided to have a three-tier mechanism for regulation of OTT platforms. These include - Information, Self-regulation, and Oversight.

First-tier: Information

Under the first-tier, OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details about the content they publish.

The government is not mandating registration but seeking information regarding the content.

There should be a grievance redressal system in both OTT platforms and digital portals.

Grievance redressal official must be resident in India.

Second-tier: Self-regulation

OTT platforms will need to have a self-regulating body, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or otherwise a very eminent person in this category.

There should be a place to address grievances, hearings should be held and a judgment should be passed on the same.

Third-tier: Oversight mechanism

An oversight mechanism will also be established in certain crucial cases where immediate judgment needs to be passed.

The Minister further said, since there is no censor board for OTT platforms like that for the film industry, a self-classification of content should be followed to solve age-related issues. There should be a mechanism to ensure that children below the age of 13 years do not see explicit content, he added.

PIB publishes consolidated guidelines related to Digital Media and OTT Platforms

There have been widespread concerns about issues relating to digital contents both on digital media and OTT platforms. Civil Society, film makers, political leaders including Chief Minister, trade organizations and associations have all voiced their concerns and highlighted the imperative need for an appropriate institutional mechanism. The Government also received many complaints from civil society and parents requesting interventions. There were many court proceedings in the Supreme Court and High Courts, where courts also urged the Government to take suitable measures.

Since the matter relates to digital platforms, therefore, a conscious decision was taken that issues relating to digital media and OTT and other creative programmes on Internet shall be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but the overall architecture shall be under the Information Technology Act, which governs digital platforms.

Consultations:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting held consultations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai over the last one and half years wherein OTT players have been urged to develop “self-regulatory mechanism”. The Government also studied the models in other countries including Singapore, Australia, EU and UK and has gathered that most of them either have an institutional mechanism to regulate digital content or are in the process of setting-up one.

The Rules establish a soft-touch self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and three tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT Platforms and digital media.

Notified under section 87 of Information Technology Act, these Rules empower the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement Part-III of the Rules which prescribe the following:

Code of Ethics for online news, OTT platforms and digital media:This Code of Ethics prescribe the guidelines to be followed by OTT platforms and online news and digital media entities.

Self-Classification of Content: The OTT platforms, called as the publishers of online curated content in the rules, would self-classify the content into five age based categories- U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age verification mechanisms for content classified as “A”. The publisher of online curated content shall prominently display the classification rating specific to each content or programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, and advising on viewer description (if applicable) at the beginning of every programme enabling the user to make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.

Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby providing a level playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media.

A three-level grievance redressal mechanism has been established under the rules with different levels of self-regulation.

Level-I: Self-regulation by the publishers;

Level-II: Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers;

Level-III: Oversight mechanism.

Self-regulation by the Publisher: Publisher shall appoint a Grievance Redressal Officer based in India who shall be responsible for the redressal of grievances received by it. The officer shall take decision on every grievance received by it within 15 days.

Self-Regulatory Body: There may be one or more self-regulatory bodies of publishers. Such a body shall be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, a High Court or independent eminent person and have not more than six members. Such a body will have to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This body will oversee the adherence by the publisher to the Code of Ethics and address grievances that have not be been resolved by the publisher within 15 days.

Oversight Mechanism: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall formulate an oversight mechanism. It shall publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices. It shall establish an Inter-Departmental Committee for hearing grievances.

OTT platforms and Online News brought under I&B Ministry

In November, the Government of India had published a gazette notification bringing online films, audio-visual programs and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 9 which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, etc will also come under the ministry.

With this, the I&B Ministry was given the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

