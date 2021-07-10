Centre Releases Guidelines COVID Vaccination Of Pregnant Women, Answer FAQs

Following up on the order on allowing COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the government has now given directions for the inoculation process. The Centre, on Saturday, listed conditions in which mothers-to-be must avoid vaccination. The Union Health Ministry announced the inclusion of pregnant women in the ongoing vaccination drive on July 2.

New guidelines for COVID vaccine for pregnant women

The centre shared the conditions under which pregnant women must avoid COVID vaccination in a series of tweets in the official handle for the Government of India updates on COVID. A pregnant woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the last vaccine dose, allergic reaction to injectable therapies, COVID-19 treated with monoclonal antibodies and diagnosed infection, must delay the vaccination by 12 weeks from COVID-19 diagnosis, it said.

The guideline also said that women with pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass index are risk factors for severe COVID in pregnancy. However, it also claimed that the vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID illness/disease like other individuals & unlikely to pose a risk to a pregnant person or foetus.

Earlier, NITI Aayog Member (health) Dr VK Paul had said that pregnant women should take vaccines as they are safe and effective against viral infection. He had said available data on these vaccines suggests that they are safe to be used by pregnant women. "Apart from the mother, there is also a risk to the child in case she contracts the infection. The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines on this. Pregnant women should get vaccinated. It is very important," Dr Paul had said. He also added that studies have found that chances of pre-term delivery increase if a woman contracts Covid-19 during pregnancy.

