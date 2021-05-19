Centre Releases Guidelines For Vaccinating COVID-recovered Patients And Lactating Women

Quick links:
In the latest development, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended that COVID vaccination be deferred by 3 months after recovery from the illness, and has recommended vaccinations for all lactating women, among others. These recommendations have been accepted by the Health Ministry.
In May, NTAGI had revised the interval between doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, based on 'emerging scientific evidence'. The panel, however, recommended no change to the interval between two doses of COVAXIN. The panel had also then stated that pregnant women may be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women were eligible for jabs any time after delivery. Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced that it will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 10 crore doses per month by August.
Important Information. pic.twitter.com/i6ym7dCNlW— SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) May 18, 2021
A total of 18,58,39,302 persons have been inoculated in India till now. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).