Centre Releases New Guidelines For Employees To Maintain COVID Protocol In Govt Offices

The Government has issued orders for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions employees to return to office initially with all officers at the level of Under Secretary and above. According to the instructions, people with disabilities and pregnant women staff will continue to work from home. The employees will have to attend offices on all working days from June 16 until June 30. The order from the ministry came at a time when the nation is continually reporting a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The order directed employees to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and warned actions if the same is not followed.

"All government servants at the level of Under Secretary and above to attend office on all working days. All officers/staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing at all times and ''any laxity in this regard shall be viewed seriously'', the order stated.

To regulate the attendance in the offices, 50% of all the officials working at a level below Under Secretaries will have to attend office. To further avoid overcrowding timings have been scheduled as 9 am to 5.30 pm, 9.30 am to 6 pm, and 10 am to 6.30 pm for employees attending the office.

Guidelines for those working from home

For those not attending office including people with disabilities, pregnant women, and below secretary-level officials will have to remain available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times, and meetings will be conducted online.

Additional announcement includes employees residing in containment zones to continue work from home and no biometric attendance and physical attendance registers to be maintained until further orders.

India COVID-19 cases

India is reporting a lesser number of COVID-19 cases for the past several days and according to the latest tally, fresh cases fell further with 60,471 new infections. In the last 24 hours, 2,726 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded with top five states which have registered maximum cases include Tamil Nadu with 12,772 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 8,129 cases, Kerala with 7,719 cases, Karnataka with 6,835 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 4,549 cases. infections on Monday. Currently, there are 10 lakh active cases in the country.