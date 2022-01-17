Centre Releases Revised Clinical Guidance For Management Of Adult COVID-19 Patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centre has revised guidelines for adult patients. The National Task Force for COVID-19 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday, issued revised clinical guidance for the management of adult patients who are diagnosed with coronavirus.

COVID-19 National Task Force under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare releases revised clinical guidance for the management of adult COVID-19 patients pic.twitter.com/x4R6ZntVnz — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Centre's Revised Clinical Guidance

According to the revised guidelines, there are three categories of the disease - Mild, Moderate, and Severe - and patients will be treated as per the symptoms mentioned.

MILD Symptoms- COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will experience fever without shortness of breath or hypoxia and upper respiratory tract.

Precaution: Home isolation and care

Must-Dos During Mild Symptoms

Physical Distancing, indoor mask use, and strict hand hygiene need to be maintained.

Symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive)

Stay in contact with the treating physician

Temperature and oxygen saturation need to be monitored constantly (by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers)

Seek immediate medical attention if there is difficulty in breathing (SpO2 less than 93%)

MODERATE Symptoms- The COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms will experience breathlessness and the SpO2 in the room temperature will be between 90 to 93%

Precaution: Admit in Hospital ward

Must-Dos During Moderate Symptoms

The patient will be put on Oxygen support

Preferred devices for oxygenation: non-rebreathing face mask

Awake Proning should be encouraged in all patients

Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy will be needed

Anticoagulation treatment with anticoagulant drugs in order to reduce the risk of the formation of blood clots

Constant clinical monitoring will be required for breathing rate, hemodynamic instability, change in oxygen requirement

SEVERE Symptoms- The COVID-19 patient with Severe symptoms will experience major breathlessness and the SpO2 in the room temperature will be less than 90%

Precaution: Admit in HDU/ICU

Must-Dos During Severe Symptoms

The patient will be put on Respiratory support

Use of NIV in patients with increasing oxygen requirements

Intubation should be prioritised if the patient not responding to NIV

Use of institutional ventilatory management when required

Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy will be needed

Anticoagulation treatment

Constant clinical monitoring will be required for breathing rate, Hemodynamic Instability, change in oxygen requirement.

India's COVID-19 situation

Witnessing a marginal dip, India registered 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. After this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 3,73,80,253, with 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases make for 4.43% of all infections. So far, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been discovered, which is up 6.02% from yesterday. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.65%.

As much as 1,51,740 people recuperated from COVID, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. As a result, the recovery rate now stands at 94.27%. Around 385 people lost their lives to COVID, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,451, according to the health ministry. On Sunday, India had reported 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, with a positive rate of 16.28%.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)