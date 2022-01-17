Centre Releases Revised Clinical Guidance For Management Of Adult COVID-19 Patients

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Unsplash
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centre has revised guidelines for adult patients. The National Task Force for COVID-19 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday, issued revised clinical guidance for the management of adult patients who are diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to the revised guidelines, there are three categories of the disease - Mild, Moderate, and Severe - and patients will be treated as per the symptoms mentioned.
MILD Symptoms- COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will experience fever without shortness of breath or hypoxia and upper respiratory tract.
Precaution: Home isolation and care
Must-Dos During Mild Symptoms
MODERATE Symptoms- The COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms will experience breathlessness and the SpO2 in the room temperature will be between 90 to 93%
Precaution: Admit in Hospital ward
Must-Dos During Moderate Symptoms
SEVERE Symptoms- The COVID-19 patient with Severe symptoms will experience major breathlessness and the SpO2 in the room temperature will be less than 90%
Precaution: Admit in HDU/ICU
Must-Dos During Severe Symptoms
Witnessing a marginal dip, India registered 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. After this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 3,73,80,253, with 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases make for 4.43% of all infections. So far, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been discovered, which is up 6.02% from yesterday. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.65%.
As much as 1,51,740 people recuperated from COVID, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. As a result, the recovery rate now stands at 94.27%. Around 385 people lost their lives to COVID, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,451, according to the health ministry. On Sunday, India had reported 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, with a positive rate of 16.28%.