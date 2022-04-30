Centre releases Rs 316.80 Cr to Himachal for MGNREGA: Minister

Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) The Centre has released Rs 316.80 crore to Himachal Pradesh as central assistance towards the material and admin contingency for implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA for the current fiscal year.

Expressing his gratitude to the central government, state's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said here on Saturday that the money would speed up the works of MGNREGA besides settling the pending liabilities.

Good quality works are being done under MGNREGA in the state and it is proving beneficial in development and upliftment of the rural economy, he added.

Kanwar said that especially during the Corona pandemic, MGNREGA proved a boon for the rural economy and employment to thousands of people has also been provided.

The minister said that 336.10 lakh man days have been achieved against target of 330 lakh man days in the year 2020-21 by spending an amount of Rs 988.95 crore under MGNREGA. Similarly, in the year 2021-22, against the target of 343 lakh man days, 370.87 lakh man days were achieved by spending an amount of Rs 1091.31 crore, he added.

The Minister said that employment was provided to 6.36 lakh families in the year 2020-21 and to 7.07 lakh families in the year 2021-22 under MNREGA.

As many as 75,814 works were completed under MGNREGA in the year 2020-21 and 80,957 works have been completed in the year 2021-22, he added. PTI DJI RCJ RCJ

