Centre Removes AFSPA From 36 Districts Across Assam, Nagaland & Manipur

In a big development on Thursday, the Union government announced that it was reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast. The states that have been impacted by the decision include Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The law, which permits the armed forces to use whatever means deemed necessary to maintain public order, has been terminated in 23 districts in Assam, 6 districts of Manipur, and 7 districts of Nagaland. In Arunachal Pradesh, only 3 districts will have AFSPA.

Here are the changes in the ambit of AFSPA:

Assam - AFSPA will be completely removed from 23 districts and partially from one more district

- AFSPA will be completely removed from 23 districts and partially from one more district Manipur - AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 6 districts

- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 6 districts Arunachal Pradesh - AFSPA will be applicable only in three districts and the jurisdiction of two police stations in one more district

- AFSPA will be applicable only in three districts and the jurisdiction of two police stations in one more district Nagaland- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 7 districts

Demand to repeal AFSPA

Enacted on September 11, 1958, in a bid to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroying structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in the state. On December 4 last year, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were travelling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) terrorists. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, forces opened fire once again, killing eight more civilians.

In the aftermath, the Centre constituted a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland. On December 23, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a key meeting which was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, NPFLP leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.