Centre Renames Udhampur Railway Station After Army Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

Representative image of Udhampur Railway station and file image of Captain Tushar Mahajan.
The central government approved the name change of Udhampur Railway Station to "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station" on Thursday, September 7.
Captain Tushar Mahajan was an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army), and he attained martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting the lives of other Army personnel.
In the terror attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Building in Pulwama district in February 2016, Mahajan attained martyrdom.
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)